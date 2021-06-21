Driver in Florida crash was Pride parade participant

Local authorities said on Sunday that the crash that killed one person involving a pickup truck that ran into a crowd of spectators at a Pride parade in south Florida on Saturday appeared to be an accident.

THIS VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT.

The car crash that killed one and injured one other when a pickup truck ran into a crowd at an LGBTQ Pride parade in south Florida appeared to be an accident.

That's according to a statement released Sunday by the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, which said the cause of the crash on Saturday was still under investigation.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was a 77 year-old male and a participant in the parade, who had ailments preventing him from walking and was selected to drive as the lead vehicle.

The statement also said the vehicle "accelerated unexpectedly" and "continued across all lanes of traffic, ultimately crashing into the fence of a business." Police added "the driver remained on scene and has been cooperative with investigators for the duration of the investigation." The driver and both men who were struck in the crash are members of the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men’s Chorus, according to the statement.

The two victims were transported to Broward Health Medical Center where one was pronounced dead and the other is expected to survive.