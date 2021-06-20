One dead after driver hits crowd at Florida Pride

One person died and another was injured after a pickup truck ran into a crowd of spectators at a Pride parade in south Florida on Saturday, local authorities said.

THIS VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT.

A pickup truck drove into a crowd of spectators at a Pride parade in south Florida killing one person and injuring another.

That's according to authorities in Fort Lauderdale, where Saturday's incident happened.

The city's mayor said the driver involved is now in police custody.

Local media reported that he acted like he was part of the parade and then accelerated suddenly after being asked to move up.

Detective Ali Adamson: "Just before 7pm in the 1700 block of NE 4th Ave.

A truck struck two pedestrians.

This investigation is active and we are considering and evaluating all possibilities.

We owe it to our community to conduct a thorough investigation and are working with our partners at the FBI to do so." "At this time the investigation is active and we are evaluating all possibilities.

Nothing is out of the question right now.

We have to look at all angles and that's what we are doing." The victims, both male, were transported to a local medical center where one was pronounced dead and the other is expected to survive.

Democratic Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz was at the parade.

She tweeted that she was safe, though she was "deeply shaken and devastated that a life was lost and others seriously injured."