A 4-foot-long cobra was removed after a resident found it hiding underneath their cupboard.

Serpent expert Akeel Baba managed to grab the snake from under the furniture and take it out of the house in Sagar, central India.

Baba then manages to get a hold of the snake, forcing its mouth shut.

The snake was then taken to a safer place.

This footage was filmed on June 17.