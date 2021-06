Business Secretary: 'No scope' to end lockdown sooner

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng says there is "no scope" to end remaining Covid-19 restrictions sooner than July 19, but adds that he doesn't think there will be any future lockdowns in the UK.

He also confirms that Health Secretary Matt Hancock is looking into changing the rules for people who have been double-vaccinated.

Report by Taylorjo.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn