Labour: Too many 'mixed messages' over lockdown

Shadow International Trade Secretary Emily Thornberry says that the government has delayed making important decisions too often while responding to the Covid-19 pandemic and put out "mixed messages" as the UK reaches its originally scheduled end to all lockdown restrictions.

Report by Taylorjo.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn