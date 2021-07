Federal judge rules for Florida in cruise ship lawsuit

A federal judge has ruled in favor of Florida in its fight against the CDC

IT'S A WIN FORGOVERNOR RON DESANTIS AND HISFIGHT AGAINST THE C-D-C'S NOSAIL ORDER.THE STATE IS SUING THE C-D-C,CLAIMING THE ORDER ISUNCONSTITUTIONAL.

THE JUDGEGRANTED A PRELIMINARYINJUNCTION TODAY.

THAT MEANSTHE C-D-C CANNOT ENFORCE ITSNO-SAIL ORDER ON SHIPS LEAVINGOR ARRIVING TO FLORIDA PORTS.THE DECISION COMES AS CRUISELINES HAVE BEEN GEARING UP TORETURN TO SAILING.<3:58 ITS NOT JUST LIKE ALIGHT SWITCH THAT YOU TURN ON.IT TAKES A LITTLE TIME.

THISIS LIKE AN ENTIRE CITY.

THISIS THE CRUISE CAPITAL OF THEWORLD, EXCITING NEWS AND WHATTHIS IS GOING TO DO IS SUPPORTJOBS, JOBS, JOBS.

