Bottled soy sauce suddenly explodes, spraying woman in Chinese shop

A bottle of soy sauce suddenly exploded and sprayed a woman in a shop in northern China.

The CCTV video, filmed in the city of Handan in Hebei Province on June 14, shows a bottle of soy sauce suddenly exploding and spraying a woman sitting in front of it in a shop.

According to experts, the soy sauce bottle is easy to explode when the temperature is high due to soybean fermentation.

The woman has contacted the manufacturer and they are investigating the case.

