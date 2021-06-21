US Supreme Court Rejects NCAA Limits on Student Athlete Compensation

The ruling handed down from the U.S. Supreme Court on June 21 was unanimous.

It confirmed rulings made by lower courts that strict NCAA limits on student-athlete compensation violates anti-trust laws.

Uncapping certain education-related benefits would preserve consumer demand for college athletics just as well as the challenged rules do, Chief Judge Sidney R.

Thomas, Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, via 'The New York Times'.

The Biden administration issued support of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling, applauding its focus on educational expenses.

Monday's ruling is the U.S. Supreme Court's first pertaining to the NCAA since 1984, .

In which the majority opinion on NCAA television restrictions penned by Justice John Paul Stevens would set the tone for student-athletes for several decades.

There can be no question [...] that the preservation of the student-athlete in higher education adds richness and diversity to intercollegiate athletics and is entirely consistent with the goals of [the antitrust laws], Justice John Paul Stevens, U.S. Supreme Court, via 'The New York Times'.

While the NCAA had already pledged to change its policies concerning student-athlete compensation.

Those changes have met with several delays