Nina Simone's Granddaughter Defends Chloe Bailey's Sultry Performance Of 'Feeling Good'

While many viewers loved Chloe Bailey's solo performance of Nina Simone's "Feeling Good" during ABC's "Juneteenth: Together We Triumph" special, some felt like it was "too sexy" for the track.

Well, Nina Simone's granddaughter RéAnna Simone Kelly is defending the singer, saying her grandmother would've "loved" her rendition of the iconic 1965 song.