A tornado hit the southwestern suburbs of Chicago on Sunday, June 20 as severe thunderstorms moved into the area.

Widespread destruction and damage were seen across neighborhoods of Woodridge, Naperville, and Darien the next day.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @@NCTV17; @AmbitiousLisi; @travelingjacq; @margites_.