Good Question: Where Are All The Fireworks Shows This Summer?

A summer celebration won't end with a bang this Independence Day in St.
Paul, as the city joins Minneapolis and Stillwater in calling off the fireworks show this year, reports Jeff Wagner (2:33).WCCO 4 News At 10 - June 21, 2021
A summer celebration won't end with a bang this Independence Day in St.
Paul, as the city joins Minneapolis and Stillwater in calling off the fireworks show this year, reports Jeff Wagner (2:33).WCCO 4 News At 10 - June 21, 2021
By Susi Dennison and Jana Puglierin*
*Introduction*
On 4 April 2021, a headline in the Daily Express –..