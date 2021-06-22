Plastic containers filled with rescued reptiles released into wild in central India

Footage from June 20 shows the officials opening the containers and removing the snakes and lizards.

Officials released rescued reptiles back into the wild by emptying several plastic containers.

Officials released rescued reptiles back into the wild by emptying several plastic containers.

Footage from June 20 shows the officials opening the containers and removing the snakes and lizards.

They then release the rescued reptiles into the forest in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh.