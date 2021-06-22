Skip to main content
Friday, July 9, 2021

Plastic containers filled with rescued reptiles released into wild in central India

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Officials released rescued reptiles back into the wild by emptying several plastic containers.

Footage from June 20 shows the officials opening the containers and removing the snakes and lizards.

They then release the rescued reptiles into the forest in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh.