Tube to get full mobile phone coverage by end of 2024

Passengers on the London Underground will have mobile coverage throughout the network by the end of 2024, London Mayor Sadiq Khan has said.Transport for London (TfL) said work on preparing some of the capital’s busiest stations – including Oxford Circus, Tottenham Court Road and Bank – will begin soon, and they will be among the first fully connected stations by the end of next year.
London Underground to get full mobile coverage by 2024
Permanent phone reception was made available on underground sections of London’s Tube network for the first time in March last..
