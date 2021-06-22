Tube to get full mobile phone coverage by end of 2024

Passengers on the London Underground will have mobile coverage throughout the network by the end of 2024, London Mayor Sadiq Khan has said.Transport for London (TfL) said work on preparing some of the capital’s busiest stations – including Oxford Circus, Tottenham Court Road and Bank – will begin soon, and they will be among the first fully connected stations by the end of next year.