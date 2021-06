Arvada police officer, 2 others killed in Olde Town Arvada shooting early Monday afternoon

Three people are dead – including a veteran officer of the Arvada Police Department – following a shooting in Olde Town early Monday afternoon.

Monday evening, the Arvada Police Department confirmed Officer Gordon Beesley died in the shooting.

Beesley, a 19-year veteran with the department, was also a school resource officer at Oberon Middle School who worked patrol while school was out for the summer.