Brexit minister: Northern Ireland Protocol not sustainable in current form

Brexit minister Lord Frost said it was “hard to see” how the Northern Ireland Protocol could be sustainable in its current form.He was responding to a suggestion from outgoing DUP leader Edwin Poots that he has received a personal assurance from the UK Government that significant changes will be made to the Protocol.
Loyalists in Newtownards, Northern Ireland join protest against 'Irish Sea Border'
Loyalists marched in Newtownards, Northern Ireland on Friday June 18, against the so-called Northern Ireland Protocol that they say..