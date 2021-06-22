World Wide Web Code Is Being Sold as an NFT by Its Inventor

Tim Berners-Lee, creator of the World Wide Web, is auctioning off the NFT via Sotheby's.

An animated visual of the over 9,500 lines of code and a digital "poster" featuring Berners-Lee's graphic signature will be included.

A letter from the computer scientist will also be presented to the winning bidder.

Why an NFT?

Well, it's a natural thing to do as when you're a computer scientist and when you write code and have been for many years.

It feels right to digitally sign my autograph on a completely digital artifact, Tim Berners-Lee, via CNN.

Berners-Lee first submitted the idea for the World Wide Web, a manuscript entitled 'Information Management: A Proposal,' at CERN in 1989.

His idea to help scientists collaborate rapidly expanded beyond the academic world to become what we know as the internet today.

It is amazing to see the things that those relatively few lines of code, with (the) help of an amazing growing gang of collaborators across the planet, stayed enough on track to become what the web is now, Tim Berners-Lee, via CNN.

There are currently over 4.6 billion active global internet users.

Bidding for the NFT opens at $1,000 on June 23 and will run online until the end of the month