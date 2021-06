Credit union outage handcuffs customers

For the past two days, thousands of customers of a local credit union have been unable to access their accounts.

UNABLE TO ACCESS THEIRACCOUNTS.CONTACT 5 INVESTIGATOR DAVEBOHMAN IS LIVE AT A GUARDIANSCREDIT UNION BRANCH IN WESTPALM BEACH WITH THE STORY.MEMBERS OF THE CREDIT UNIONARE LIMITED IN WHAT THEY CANDO.

CONTACT FIVE HAS LEARNEDTHEY CAN USE THEIR DEBCARDS, BUT THEY CANNOT DO ALOT OF MOBILE BANKINGFUNCTIONS THEYUSING THEIR PHONES TO TRANSFERMONEY FROM THEIR SAVINGS TOCHECKING ACCOUNTS.TODAY, GUARDIAN POSTED ON ITWEBPAGE THAT ITS HAVING QUOTEISSUES WITH INTERNET ANDTELEPHONE LINES, BUT IT HASNOT PROVIDED SPECIFICS ON WHATHAPPENED.

CUSTOMERS TELLCONTACT FIVE THAT THEIRINABILITY TO EVEN CHECK THEIRBALANCES IS CAUSING HEADACHES.“I HAVE MY OWN HOUSEHOLD BILLSTHAT I KEEP ON TOP OF.

MYCREDIT SCORE IS VERY IMPORTANTTO ME AND IBECAUSE I CANBECAUSE I DONMY ACCOUNT AND I DONBOUNCE ANYTHING”WE LEFT MESSAGES WITH THECREDIT UNIONTWO VICE PRESIDENTS&BUT DIDNOT GET A CALL BACK.

ACCORDINGTO THE WEBSITE U-S-A CREDITUNIONS, GUARDIANS HAS30-THOUSAND CUSTOMERS&AND NOONE FROM THE CREDIT UNIONKNOWS WHEN FULL- SERVICE WILBE BACNEW AT 5;30, WILDLIFEOFFICIALS HAVE REMOVED 250ALLIGATORS FROM DI