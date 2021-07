Martin County rower hoping to represent hometown on the world stage

PEOPLE MAKING A DIFFERENCE.ONE MARTIN COUNTY TEENAGERSTARTED ROWINGLESS THAN TWO YEARS AGO....ANDNOW SHE'S HOPING TOREPRESENT HER HOMETOWN ON THEWORLD STAGE.REPORTER RYAN HUGHES SHOWS USHOW SHE ALREADY HAS THESUPPORT OF MANY IN THECOMMUNITY.ENDURANCE....GRIT...ANDDETERMINATION.GRETA GEISER...ON THEWATER...CHASING A DREAM."IT'S NEVER SOMETHING I COULDHAVE PICTURED ORIMAGINED FOR MYSELF."THE 18-YEAR-OLD FROMSTUART...GLIDING THROUGHCOMPETITIONS...AND IS NOW HOPINGTO REPRESENT HERFAMILY....MARTIN COUNTY...ANDTHE UNITED STATES...COMPETING FOR A SPOT ON THE 2021 U19U.S. NATIONAL ROWING TEAM"IT'S SOMETHING THAT IS MINDBLOWING JUST TO HAVE THATEXPERIENCE."WPTV CATCHING UP WITHGRETA...BEFORE FLYING OUT TOCALIFORNIA..."I MADE IT HERE....I'M SAFE."AFTER BEING INVITED TO THE U.S.ROWING SELECTIONTRAINING CAMP...WORKING TO EARNA SEAT IN THE UPCOMINGWORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS IN BULGARIAIN AUGUST."IT'S ME AND 65 OTHER GIRLS THATARE CHOSEN FROM AROUNDTHE UNITED STATES."THE TEENAGER ONLY BEGAN ROWINGIN FEBRUARY OFLAST YEAR...BUT QUICKLY FELL INLOVE WITH THE SPORT."GRETA STARTED TRAINING HERE ATTHE TREASURE COASTCOMMUNITY ROWING CLUB.BUT THEN COVID HIT, AND SHE HADTO PUT THE WORK IN ATHOME....SHEDIDN'T STOP AND HER DRIVE ONLYGREW STRONGER.""THE COMMUNITY IS SO EXCITED FORYOU."NOW - SHE'S GAINED THE SUPPORTOF HER HOMETOWN."YOU TIP THE HAT TO HER.

I MEANTHE GIRL HAS HAD TO WORK SOHARD TO GET THERE, THIS IS AHUGE ACCOMPLISHMENT."THE MARTIN COUNTY PROFESSIONALFIREFIGHTER ANDPARAMEDICS UNION...LOCAL2959...CUTTING GRETA A CHECKFOR 19-HUNDRED DOLLARS...HELPING REACH HER FUNDRAISINGGOAL FOR BULGARIA."IT MAKES YOU PROUD OF YOURCOMMUNITY EVEN MORE AND YOUJUST WANT TO GET BEHIND HER."GRETA IS MOTIVATED...AND WILLKNOW IF SHE MAKES THEWORLD TEAM NEXT MONTH."I KNOW THAT EVERYONE IS BEHINDME AND HAVING THATCONFIDENCE JUST GETTING TO GOFORWARD IS EXCITING."IN MARTIN CO., RH WPTV NC5