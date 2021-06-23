Go-ahead to be given for HS2's Old Oak Common station
Construction of HS2’s Old Oak Common station is to be given the go-ahead, with the project set to connect the new high-speed line with Crossrail and services to the South West and South Wales.The launch of permanent works at the 32-acre site means the creation of 2,300 jobs and 250 construction apprenticeships, according to the Government.