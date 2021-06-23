'Bad Guy' hitmaker Billie Eilish has responded to an old video of herself mouthing a racist slur.
Billie Eilish addresses ‘racist slur' video
Credit: Bang Media International LimitedDuration: 01:07s 0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Billie Eilish Speaks out After Being Accused of Racism
Wibbitz Top Stories
Explore
More coverage
Billie Eilish Apologizes After Surfaced Video Shows Her Mouthing Anti-Asian Slur: ‘I Am Appalled and Embarrassed and Want to Barf’
Mediaite
Billie Eilish has issued a statement apologizing for a video that surfaced last week on Tik Tok, in which the pop star appears to..