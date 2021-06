SNAP benefits will be expanded

END OF THE PANDEMIC IS COMING INJUST OEVR A WEEK.THAT'S WHEN VIRGINIA'S STATE OFEMERGENCY EXPIRES.THE NEWS MAY BRING A SIGH OFRELIEF TO MANY OF US BUT IT ALSOMEANS THAT AN IMPORTANT BENEFITFOR STRUGGLING FAMILIES WILLEXPIRE.CAROLINE COLEBURN IS LIVE TOEXPLAIN...CAROLINE?FOR MONTHS NOW, VIRGINIANSRECEIVING SANP BENEFITS OR FOODSTAMPS HAVE BEEN GIVEN THEMAXIMUM MOAUNT OF 535 DOLLARS AMONTH TO BUY FOOD..BUT THATWILL SOON CHANGE.I JNUST A LITTLE OVER A MONTH,THOSE RELYING ON THIS EXTRAMONEYWILL ONLY BE GIVEN THEIR NORMALSNAP AMOUNT, WHICHSALAAM BHATTIWITH THE VIRGINIA POVERTY LAWCENTER, SAYS IS TYPICALLY ONLYENOUGH MONEY TO BUY TWO WEEKSWORTH OF GROCERIES.THESEEXTRA BENEFITS WERE SET TOEXPIRE AT THE BEGINNING O FJULYAS SOON S ATHE STATE OFEMERGENCY ENDED, BUT THE FEDERALGOVERNMENT HASPROVIDED WAAIVER MONTH FORVIRGINIA, SO THEY ARE NOW SETTO END IN AUGUST.BHATTI IS ENCOURAGING VIRGINIANSTO SAVE AS MUCH OF THEIR SNAPBENEFITS AS THEY CAN THESE NEXTTWO MONTHS SINCE THEY DON'TEXPIRE AND CAN BE CARRIED OVERMONTH TO MONTH.BUT HE NOTESSOME FAMILIES WON'T KNOW ABOUTTHIS CHANGE UNTILTHEIR EXTRA PAYMENT DOESN'T COMEIN AUGUST.SOT:4:40 THEY'RE EXPECTING THATHIGHER AMOUNT MIDDLE OF THEMONTH, BUT THEY WON'T GET IT ANDSO THAT COULD TAKE A HITBECAUSE SNAP BENEFITS TYPICALLYRUN OUT WITHIN TWO WEEKS.IT'S A VERY LOW AMOUNT.THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT ISLOOKING INTO CHANGING THECALCULATION SO THAT PEOPLEPERHAPS DO GET MORE BENIEFTS BUTTHAT'S JUST NEITHER HERE NORTHERE FOR THERE AREFA MILIES WHONEED HELP PUTTING FOOD ONTHE TABLE.THE VIRGINIA POVERTYA LW CENTERIS ENCOURAGING THE FEDERALGOVERNMENT TOEXTEND THESE EXTRA BENEFITSTHROUHG SEPTEMBER WHENKIDS RETURN TO SCHOOL, WHICHSEVERAL STATES HAVE SUCCESSFULLYACCOMPLISHED.IT'S ALSO IMPORTANT TO NOTE THATBEGINNING JULY1ST, VIRGINIA'S ELIGIBILITYREQUIREMENTS FOR SNAP BENEFITSARE EXPANDING,MEANING MORE VIRGINIANS WILL BEABLE TO ACCESS THIS MONEY TOBUY FOOD.