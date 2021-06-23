Bizarre moment house appears to move along road on its own

This is the bizarre moment a house appeared to be moving on its own.

The structure was being relocated from its current position to a new spot further down the road in Kandal province, central Cambodia, on June 17.

Footage shows how the owner had jacked up his wooden and tin hut onto a motorcycle trailer which he was riding on the inside of the four walls.

From the outside, the building appeared to be moving down the street on its own.

Surprised onlookers recorded the amusing scene as the home – also used for selling roadside snacks – shimmied slowly along the rural road.

Resident Van Rong joked: ‘This is what happens when the wife asks you to stay at home and drink.’