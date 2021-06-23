Comical moment a mum and her 5-year-old are chased by a rampaging cockerel

This is the funny moment a mum and her five-year-old son were chased round their garden by a rampaging cockerel.Charlie Thorpe, 28, and son Alfie wandered off with a little basket to collect some eggs from the chickens in their back garden.But Charlie's approach provoke the rooster to flap and crow.The angry bird then jumped over the fence, chasing the pair down the garden path to their house - filmed by the house CCTV.Charlie's mum Bettina Croft, 53, a manager in housing support services, said the whole family laughed when she watched it unfold, in Keighley, West Yorkshire, on Monday (21).She said: "He's usually not like that.

He's quite domesticated.

When he gets fed by Charlie, he likes to be stroked."He just suddenly decided he didn't want Charlie and Alfie near the hens because he has all these little 'girlfriends' around him."Charlie and Alfie weren't frightened at all.

They were just shocked and not ready for it. "We were laughing looking back at the footage of this grumpy cockerel chasing after them.

It's just so funny."