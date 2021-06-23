Top 10 Most Rewatched Video Game Cutscenes Ever

For this list, we’ll be looking at scenes in video games that just make you want to hit that rewind button!

Iconic moments, memorable goodbyes to jaw-dropping spectacles!

For this list, we’ll be looking at scenes in video games that just make you want to hit that rewind button!

Our countdown includes “BioShock”, “Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas”, “The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim”, and more!