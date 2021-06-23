Mom tells sister her 4-year-old rainbow baby 'isn't special'

A parent told her sister that her “spoiled” rainbow baby, a child born after the death or miscarriage of a previous child.wasn’t special and that his behavior was inappropriate.The frustrated mother shared her story with Reddit’s Am I The A******* page .The poster shared some context, explaining that she had a set of 6-year-old twins, .and that her sister had lost her first baby to SIDS, which was devastating for the whole family.Luckily, the poster’s sister was able to conceive again, and now has a 4-year-old son named Conner.She goes on to explain that at her twins’ 6th birthday party, Conner complained the whole time, threw multiple tantrums, and then as the final straw, .Connor ripped open almost all his cousins’ gifts before they had a chance to see them.The twins’ mother finally lost her temper and told her sister that Conner was a brat and ruined the party for her children.She believes his behavior is a direct result of his parents’ lack of discipline and constant praise.Most Reddit users agreed that the poster was in the right, and that Conner can’t be coddled for his whole life.One user commented, “Can you imagine him trying to use the excuse ‘but I am a rainbow baby’ for everything in school?”