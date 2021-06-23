5 Tips for Beginner Hikers

5 Tips, for Beginner Hikers.

Hiking is not only great exercise, it can also improve your mood and overall health.

.

MyFitnessPal recently spoke with Wesley Trimble, program outreach and communications manager for the American Hiking Society, for some beginner tips.

These tips will help you hit the trails this summer:.

1.

Set a smart goal.

Hiking trails fall under 3 levels of difficulty: , easy, intermediate and difficult.

.

Start with easier hikes and work your way up to harder trails.

.

2.

Strength training can help.

Navigating steep terrain requires strong legs and a strong core.

.

Squates, deadlifts, kettlebell drills and pushups all help build muscles that are necessary for more difficult trails.

.

3.

Planning is key.

Either take a photo or print out a copy of the trail map.

Make note of where you parked, how long you expect the hike to take and where you plan on turning around.

.

4.

Bring water and snacks.

Even for short hikes, be sure to bring some nonperishable snacks like trail mix, energy bars or jerky.

.

Most importantly, bring water, at least half a liter for every hour you plan to hike.

5.

Pack these other essentials.

The American Hiking Society recommends carrying:, a compass, flashlight, whistle, first-aid kit, Swiss army knife, sunscreen and sunglasses.

.

It's time to hit those trails.