5 Tips, for Beginner Hikers.
Hiking is not only great exercise, it can also improve your mood and overall health.
MyFitnessPal recently spoke with Wesley Trimble, program outreach and communications manager for the American Hiking Society, for some beginner tips.
These tips will help you hit the trails this summer:.
1.
Set a smart goal.
Hiking trails fall under 3 levels of difficulty: , easy, intermediate and difficult.
Start with easier hikes and work your way up to harder trails.
2.
Strength training can help.
Navigating steep terrain requires strong legs and a strong core.
Squates, deadlifts, kettlebell drills and pushups all help build muscles that are necessary for more difficult trails.
3.
Planning is key.
Either take a photo or print out a copy of the trail map.
Make note of where you parked, how long you expect the hike to take and where you plan on turning around.
4.
Bring water and snacks.
Even for short hikes, be sure to bring some nonperishable snacks like trail mix, energy bars or jerky.
Most importantly, bring water, at least half a liter for every hour you plan to hike.
5.
Pack these other essentials.
The American Hiking Society recommends carrying:, a compass, flashlight, whistle, first-aid kit, Swiss army knife, sunscreen and sunglasses.
It's time to hit those trails.