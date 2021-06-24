Pedestrians work together to rescue biker trapped underneath car on Chinese road

Pedestrians lifted a car up together to free a delivery man trapped underneath the vehicle in eastern China.

The CCTV video, filmed in the city of Suzhou in Jiangsu Province on June 20, shows a car knocking over an electric bike and the rider was sucked underneath the vehicle.

A police officer named Gao Yulong happened to see the incident, so he stopped the vehicles to ask for help from passing motorists.

A group of people then gathered around the car and tried to lift it up together to free the trapped delivery man.

The delivery man was rescued in only 40 seconds and was then sent to hospital.

Since the delivery man wore a helmet when the incident happened, he was not in life-threatening condition.

