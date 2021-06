Government ‘proceeding with caution’ over double-jab travel

Environment Secretary George Eustice has said the government is “proceeding with caution” as it looks into the possibility of easing travel restrictions for people who have had both coronavirus vaccine doses.

It comes as Germany called for UK travellers to quarantine upon arrival to the EU, which Mr Eustice said may be “an unnecessary move”.

Report by Buseld.

