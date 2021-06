Labour: Junk food ad ban 'right thing to do'

Shadow Business Secretary Ed Miliband has said Labour supports the government’s decision to ban TV advertising of junk food before the 9pm watershed.

“It’s certainly overdue to act on this issue of junk food advertising.

It’s the right thing to do for the country and I think the public will support it,” he said.

Report by Buseld.

