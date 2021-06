Mimi Chakraborty gets fake Covid-19 jab in Kolkata by a man named Debanjan Dev| TMC | Oneindia News

A man who allegedly pretended to be an IAS officer and supervised thousands of vaccinations in Kolkata was arrested on Wednesday after he was exposed reportedly when Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty took a Covid shot at his camp.

The possibility of fake vaccines given to hundreds of people has led to a bigger investigation by the Kolkata Police.

