US mum surprises her childhood sweetheart by proposing to him four years after she called off their FIRST ENGAGEMENT

This is the sweet moment a mum surprised her childhood sweetheart by proposing to him four years after she called off their first teenage engagement.James McCune, 27, first proposed to Chandler Borchardt, 23, five years ago when she was just 18, but she called it off soon after due to their young age.The pair went their separate ways - with Chandler marrying someone else and starting a family - but they reconnected when James got in touch in 2019.Now single, they hit it off and decided to marry again - but Chandler told James she didn't expect him to propose AGAIN.Instead, she got down on one knee and asked him to marry her - and even flew the engagement photographer from their first proposal 700 miles to be there.Photographer Lauren Moffe - who snapped their engagement in 2016 - pretended to be a passer-by taking a cute holiday photo, when Chandler dropped down and proposed.A heart-warming video shows his shocked and delighted reaction.Chandler, a salon owner from Dripping Springs, Texas, said: "It's definitely one of those love stories people think would never have worked out.

"It certainly has a crazy side but sometimes love is crazy."I went to the full extent of all the traditional stuff.

"I took his mum ring shopping for him, and I flew Lauren out to Colorado - she also lives in Texas.

"It went full circle.

She'd taken photographs of us at our first proposal when I was 18 and she did it at our second.

"We planned everything out so that Lauren and her friend would be people passing by.

"I asked them to take a family picture of all of us sledding and that's what you can see in the video."I knew it was non-traditional - you don't see many women proposing to the man - but at the same time, our story was so unique and he'd already proposed to me."I was the one who called it off.

I felt it was my time to show him I was ready for that next step."This video was filmed within January 2021.