Officials 'bracing for some bad news' following Surfside condo collapse, DeSantis says

Florida Gov.
Ron DeSantis solemnly admitted the state is "bracing for some bad news" following a partial condo building collapse in Surfside early Thursday morning that left at least one person dead.
One person has died following a partial building collapse in Miami, according to officials with Miami Dade Fire-Rescue .