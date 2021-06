Creating A Caviar Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Chef Harold Villarosa knows what’s up when it comes to the ideal bacon, egg and cheese breakfast sandwich.

But Uncle Harold also wants to change how we perceive and cook with ingredients outside of the every day - and my friends, that’s where caviar comes in.

After conducting some research at New York’s renowned Russ and Daughters, Harold hits the kitchen to incorporate the pricy delicacy into breakfast in surprising ways.