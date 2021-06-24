Britney Spears Reveals Conservatorship Wouldn’t Let Her Have a Baby

On June 23, Britney Spears testified that the conservatorship in control of her affairs refused to allow her to have her IUD removed.

'The New York Times' reports that Spears said she wanted to try to have a third child.

I want to be able to get married and have a baby.

I was told right now in the conservatorship I am not able to get married or have a baby, Britney Spears, court testimony, via 'The New York Times'.

This so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children, any more children, Britney Spears, court testimony, via 'The New York Times'.

Spears has two sons with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline.

Spears' current boyfriend, Sam Asghari, has publicly expressed his opposition to the conservatorship.

Prior to the hearing on June 23, Asghari posted a photo of himself wearing a shirt with the phrase #FreeBritney on Instagram.

The 'NYT' reports that Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, called Spears’ experience “reproductive coercion.”