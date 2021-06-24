Credit: In the Know: Finds

Olive & June and Megababe teamed up to create the hottest summer personal care kit around

At-home mani and pedi company Olive & June teamed up with the ever-popular clean body care brand Megababe to create the ultimate summer personal care collection.

The Olive You Megababe set includes limited-edition nail polish, nail art stickers, a fanny pack, mini fan and a mini deodorant to keep you fresh, cool and looking good all summer long!

