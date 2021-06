Fatal rollover near I-11 and Horizon Drive

ONE PERSON IS DEAD AFTER AROLLOVER CRASH ON I-11 NEARHORIZON DRIVE.IT HAPPENED JUST AFTER6:00 THIS MORNING.N-H-P SAYS- AN S-U-V WASSPEEDING WHEN IT WENT ONTO THESHOULDER OF THE HIGHWAY.IT THEN OVERCORRECTED TOTHE RIGHT---GOING TO THEOTHERSIDE OF THE INTERSTATE--ENDING UP ON AN ON-RAMP.TROOPERS SAY - THE S-U-VFLIPPED AT SOMEPOINT--EJECTINGTHE DRIVER.THE DRIVER WAS PROUNCEDDEAD AT TH