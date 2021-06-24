A woman who tragically lost her boyfriend while 14 weeks pregnant shared her journey

TikToker Mayci Neeley (@theneeleyfam) posted a video on TikTok that chronicled her emotional journey recovering from the death of her baby's father.In the video, Mayci explains that in 2015, when she was 19 years old, she found out that she was pregnant.A few weeks later, her boyfriend died in a terrible car crash.

Mayci was only 14 weeks pregnant.She writes, “It was so hard to keep going but I stayed strong for my son” .Things start to take a positive turn.

She writes, “A year and a half after my boyfriend’s passing, I met him…” .Mayci writes, “I wasn’t looking for a new relationship as I was still mourning, but I couldn’t help but fall for this man who loved me and accepted my son as his own” .Over a beautiful video of Mayci’s new husband proposing to her in a gorgeous field, she writes, “We got married & became a family” .She writes, “We wanted to grow our fam but had some trouble… but with the help of IVF we got pregnant” .An adorable video of Mayci’s husbandshows him reading the pregnancy test for the first time, excited to be a new dad!

.“It always gets better, I promise,” she writes, ending with an adorable video of the family of four embracing.Mayci’s inspiring video about resilience and love has 16.7 million views and counting on TikTok!