Man sparks neighborhood controversy with his ‘uncomfortable’ bedtime routine

A man is feuding with his neighbors over how he uses his hammock.

He asked Reddit's "Am I the A******" for advice on the dilemma.He recently bought a house next to an older couple.

When his air conditioner broke, he realized it would be much cooler to sleep in his hammock outside on his property.But when his neighbors saw him, they called the police."The day after, the husband came to me, and he asked if I could not do that because it’s not really 'appropriate'".The homeowner apologized to his neighbors but continued to sleep outside despite their request not to."Now the wife isn’t happy.

They’ve both asked me a few times to stop it, and I already said no.

It’s quiet and peaceful, [I] get a good night's rest and it’s my house" .Reddit users weighed in on the situation."I see nothing wrong with you sleeping in your hammock on your property," a user wrote.

"It’s his house, his yard.

He can sleep wherever he wants," another said