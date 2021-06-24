99 People Unaccounted for in Miami Residential Building Collapse

A 12-story beachfront condo building located north of Miami in Surfside, Florida, partially collapsed at around 1:30 AM on June 24.

The collapsed portion of Champlain Towers contained about 55 of the building’s 130 units.

The complex is occupied by both year-round and seasonal residents, so authorities aren’t sure how many people were in the building.

So far, search and rescue teams have pulled at least 35 people from the wreckage.

One person is confirmed dead, although that number is expected to rise.

Frank Rollason, director of Miami-Dade Emergency Management, said they believe all survivors of the collapse have been found.

According to Miami-Dade Police, there are a total of 99 people still unaccounted for.

Crews were still searching the debris as of Thursday afternoon and engineers have reportedly already begun investigating why the building collapsed.

The building, built in 1981, was in the process of being routinely inspected before its collapse.