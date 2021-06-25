Dozens were injured after extremely powerful winds and a tornado swept through the South Moravian Region of the Czech Republic on Thursday (June 24).
Tornado tears through Czech Republic villages injuring dozens
Credit: Newsflare STUDIODuration: 00:34s 0 shares 1 views
Dozens were injured after extremely powerful winds and a tornado swept through the South Moravian Region of the Czech Republic on Thursday (June 24).
A video posted on social media shows what appears to be a tornado in the city of Hodonín located on the Czech-Slovak border.