Skip to main content
Global Edition
Thursday, July 15, 2021

Tornado tears through Czech Republic villages injuring dozens

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:34s 0 shares 1 views
Tornado tears through Czech Republic villages injuring dozens
Tornado tears through Czech Republic villages injuring dozens

Dozens were injured after extremely powerful winds and a tornado swept through the South Moravian Region of the Czech Republic on Thursday (June 24).

Dozens were injured after extremely powerful winds and a tornado swept through the South Moravian Region of the Czech Republic on Thursday (June 24).

A video posted on social media shows what appears to be a tornado in the city of Hodonín located on the Czech-Slovak border.