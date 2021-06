Matt Hancock accused of affair with adviser to his department

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said he will not be commenting on an “entirely personal” matter after pictures were published allegedly depicting his married Cabinet colleague Matt Hancock kissing his closest aide.

The Health Secretary has been accused of having an affair with an adviser to his department.

The Sun published pictures of him appearing to kiss Gina Coladangelo, who the newspaper said was hired by Mr Hancock last year.