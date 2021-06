'I have full confidence in Matt Hancock' - Nadhim Zahawi

Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi said he has “every confidence” in the Health Secretary.

Speaking after a vaccine summit in London, Mr Zahawi told reporters: “I have every confidence in Matt Hancock.”Asked if he was disappointed in Mr Hancock’s behaviour, he said: “I’ve said everything I’m going to say on it.

He’s apologised.

He’s focusing on making sure that we get this (vaccine) sprint, this big sprint up to the 19th of July.”