Payal Rohatgi arrested for abusing society head, quarreling with neighbours | Oneindia News

Actress Payal Rohatgi has been arrested by the police in Ahmedabad.

She is accused of sending abusive messages to the chairman of her society on social media.

She reportedly even used obscene language and threatened to implicate other members of the society in false cases.

