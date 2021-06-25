Desperate Search Continues After Florida Collapse

Rescue crews are still combing through the rubble, as nearly 100 people remain missing.
CBS News' Laura Podesta reports from Surfside.
At least four people are dead and nearly 100 more are unaccounted for after Thursday's collapse in Surfside, Florida.
President Joe Biden approved a Florida emergency declaration after a deadly building collapse left three dead and up to 99 missing.