Ratchet And Clank Rift Apart Review

Eight months into the PlayStation 5's lifecycle, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is a much needed console exclusive that fans of the series have been anticipating for quite some time!

Eight months into the PlayStation 5's lifecycle, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is a much needed console exclusive that fans of the series have been anticipating for quite some time!

Is it an impressive ride that takes full advantage of the hardware?

Is it the evolution of a classic franchise, refined and improved upon thus allowing the IP to evolve?

Or is it yet another lackluster game that shows how rare it is to find great launch games?

Watch to find out as we review Insomniac's latest Lombax adventure!

Watch more great Ratchet & Clank videos here: 10 Most Destructive Ratchet and Clank Weapons: https://youtu.be/YqyScwsucuM 10 Most Insane Ratchet and Clank Boss Fights: https://youtu.be/0DoNEdUeEPk Subscribe for more great content!

Https://wmojo.com/mojoplays-subscribe Got ideas?

Great, give them to us NOW!

Https://wmojo.com/suggest MojoPlays is your source for reviews, lists, Let's Plays, character origins and video game lore.

#RatchetAndClank #RiftApart #PS5