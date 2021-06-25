Baby Hippo Gori Goes Underwater Exploring At Spanish Zoo

This is the moment baby hippo Gori explores the depths of his enclosure pool with his parents at a Spanish zoo.The family dip was filmed at Valencia Bioparc in the eastern Spanish region of Valencia.The hippo calf, which recently turned 13 months old, was filmed exploring the zoo’s Kitum Cave that recreates the habitats of African lakes and rivers.Gori the little hippopotamus (Hippopotamus amphibius) is the son of Raf and Rigas.A spokesperson for Valencia Bioparc said: “The Bioparc group of hippos can be found in the mythical Kitum Cave that recreates the habitats of the great African lakes and rivers.

It is the only place in Spain that offers an underwater view of these ‘giants’ coexisting with different species of fish in a perfect symbiotic relationship and is an experience of observing the functioning of an ecosystem in danger.“This fascinating species is listed as vulnerable on the IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) red list and its main threat is habitat loss.“Their population has been dramatically reduced and 90 percent of the hippos that inhabited Africa in the last century have already disappeared.”The zoo added: “This decline threatens the aquatic ecosystems of the great African lakes and, with them, the life of numerous aquatic species and fish.”