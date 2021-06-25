Britney Spears Apologizes for ‘Pretending’ To Be OK Amid Conservatorship

Spears took to Instagram on June 25 to issue her first public statement since her courtroom testimony regarding her controversial conservatorship.

She posted a quote from Albert Einstein and explained what it meant to her.

That was one of my mother's best traits ... no matter how s----- a day was when I was younger ... for the sake of me and my siblings she always pretended like everything was ok, Britney Spears, via Instagram.

I'm bringing this to people's attention because I don't want people to think my life is perfect because IT'S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL, Britney Spears, via Instagram.

If you have read anything about me in the news this week ... you obviously really know now it's not !!!!, Britney Spears, via Instagram.

Spears then apologized for "pretending" like she's "been ok the past two years.".

I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me... , Britney Spears, via Instagram.

I feel like Instagram has helped me have a cool outlet to share my presence ... existence ... and to simply feel like I matter despite what I was going through and hey it worked ... so I've decided to start reading more fairy tales!!!!!, Britney Spears, via Instagram.

During her court appearance, Spears revealed "abusive" and "controlling" behavior she'd been subjected to, including not being allowed to remove her IUD.

I want and deserve changes going forward, Britney Spears, via CNN.

Another court hearing is scheduled for July 14