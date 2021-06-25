Chinese couple construct wheelchairs to help disabled pets walk again

A couple in northern China make wheelchairs to help disabled pets walk.

A couple in northern China make wheelchairs to help disabled pets walk.

In the video, shot in the city of Huludao in Liaoning Province on September 20, 2019, a man named Gao Xiaodong put a customised wheelchair he made onto a disabled dog to help it walk and run again.

According to reports, Gao started his business to develop wheelchairs for disabled pets after he was laid off from a state-owned enterprise.

Gao's wheelchairs for pets have obtained a national patent.

Gao and his wife have been developing pet wheelchairs for 15 years and they have sold 100,000 already.

Gao said running the pet wheelchair business is not only for feeding his family, he wants to help the disabled animals stand up and run again.

The video was provided by local media with permission.