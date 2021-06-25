Rescuers Working Non-Stop In Search Of Florida Building Collapse Survivors

The death toll from the condominium collapse in the town of Surfside, Florida has climbed to four.
Crews are working from above and below, in hopes of finding survivors.
Overnight, they pulled more bodies from the rubble.
This morning the urgent round-the-clock search continues for survivors in the rubble of that building collapse in South Florida...
Four people are confirmed dead and more than 150 are still unaccounted for.