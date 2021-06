'A punch in the gut': Van Jones' immediate reaction to sentencing

CNN’s Van Jones reacts to former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin being sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison for the 2020 murder of George Floyd.

Under Minnesota law Chauvin will have to serve two-thirds of his sentence in prison (15 years), ​and he will be eligible for supervised release for the other 7 and a half years.